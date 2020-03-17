Catelynn Lowell reveals why she will see less carly in teen mom

Brittni Marie Photography / Four 13 Photography
When it comes to reality TV, Catelynn Lowell always put your children's needs first.
As the excitement continues to grow for a new season of Teen mom og, one of the original cast members is teasing fans what's to come.
While viewers were able to witness Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra reunite with her older daughter Carly Last summer, this season may be a little different.
"Summer is coming and if we had a visit, it would be during the summer," Catelynn explained to E! News exclusively before tonight's season premiere. "Viewers were able to see that last summer because we were filming in the summer when we went to see (Carly and her adoptive parents). Obviously she is part of our story, so when things go on camera, we talk about her as As much as we can ".
Catelynn added: "We are in the process of talking to her parents about having another visit and if we can make it all work for everyone then we will definitely try to do it."
Another factor that plays into Carly's presence on the show is the simple fact that she is getting older. With extracurricular activities, trying to adjust to the weather becomes more difficult.
"Carly is getting older and about to turn 11 and has reached the point where her parents want to keep her private, which we respect," Catelynn explained. "But another part of this is that she is older and she will explain to her friends what her adoption story is like from her point of view. I think it is important for her to be able to share with the people who are going through it and share the story."
the Conquering chaos the author added: "And her parents are not in a television program and they like to have a private life, which I fully understand and it only comes from respecting their wishes and what they see for the future of Carly and Carly and that she can tell your own story when it's done. "
Until then, Catelynn and Tyler are happy to give fans a look inside their marriage that is still stronger than ever.
At the season premiere, fans will see the couple escape to Hawaii, where Catelynn surprises her husband with a vow renewal.
"We had a lot of bumps along the way. We had that separation, so I just wanted to renew our vows and have a new beginning and a new beginning," he explained.
And because the couple had their Hawaii honeymoon, it was the perfect place for a couple's getaway.
"We are open and honest with each other," Catelynn explained, explaining the rules she shares with Tyler to maintain a healthy relationship. "We never call each other by each other's names. We have worked hard and learned tools over the years and that is why we are so open with the show and we don't hide anything. It teaches us things and teaches viewers things But I feel for our relationship, it is huge for communication. Communication and trust are two huge things. "
With such a strong bond, we couldn't help but wonder if another baby could be in this couple's future. It turns out that Tyler really wants a boy.
"My baby fever has gone through the roof but Vaeda it's getting bigger and it's not a baby anymore, "Catelynn shared." One day we want to have another child, but we are not yet jumping on it, but it is something we are thinking about. "
"New star He says he wants another brother and sister, and I said, "Girl, you're crazy," Catelynn joked. "I have a feeling she might curse me."
Watch Catelynn and her family in a new season of Teen mom og airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
