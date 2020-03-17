Catelynn Lowell reveals why she will see less carly in teen mom

When it comes to reality TV, Catelynn Lowell always put your children's needs first.

As the excitement continues to grow for a new season of Teen mom og, one of the original cast members is teasing fans what's to come.

While viewers were able to witness Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra reunite with her older daughter Carly Last summer, this season may be a little different.

"Summer is coming and if we had a visit, it would be during the summer," Catelynn explained to E! News exclusively before tonight's season premiere. "Viewers were able to see that last summer because we were filming in the summer when we went to see (Carly and her adoptive parents). Obviously she is part of our story, so when things go on camera, we talk about her as As much as we can ".

Catelynn added: "We are in the process of talking to her parents about having another visit and if we can make it all work for everyone then we will definitely try to do it."