Carol Burnett Show ’, Star Wonder Woman’ Star Was 84 – Deadline

Lyle Wagoner, the heartbreaker of the sixties and seventies known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show and television Wonder woman, He died peacefully on Tuesday at his home after battling an illness, according to TMZ, which was the first to report his death. He was 84 years old.

Carol Burnett and Lyle Wagoner

Punkin / Whacko Inc / Kobal / Shutterstock



In 1965 Wagoner tested the lead role in the 20th Century Fox / ABC series bat Man but he lost his job to Adam West. Instead, he landed a guest role on the western series. Gunsmoke in 1966.

%MINIFYHTML19139c720f2804c4efc3d2135044069c11% %MINIFYHTML19139c720f2804c4efc3d2135044069c12%

A year later, a seven-year season began in The Carol Burnett Show, first as an announcer. Producers later began incorporating him into the show as a comedy partner alongside regulars Vicki Lawrence and Harvey Korman, as the handsome straight guy role in the Burnett Cumin. He left the show in 1974, hoping to advance his career as a leading actor. He was replaced on the show by frequent guest star Tim Conway, and his role as an announcer for Ernie Anderson.

Related story Notable deaths from the Hollywood and entertainment industry in 2020: Photo gallery

Tim Conway Dies: "Carol Burnett Show" & amp; The "McHale Army" standout was 85 years old

Lyle Wagoner in "Wonder Woman"

Warner Bros TV / Dc Comics / Kobal / Shutterstock



Wagoner became PlaygirlThe first male seminary center in 1973, and a year after his departure. Carol Burnett, booked the role of Steve Trevor alongside star Lynda Carter on the ABC series Wonder Woman. Initially set during World War II, she played the role of Army Major Steve Trevor, who landed on Wonder Woman and brought her back to the United States, unaware of her powers.

When the series moved to CBS for Season 3 in the fall of 1977, the timeline jumped to the present, and Wagoner played the original character's son, Col. Steve Trevor Jr. The show was renamed The new adventures of wonder woman and ran until 1979, broadcasting 60 episodes in total.

Wagoner continued to work steadily throughout the 1980s, earning guest roles in such popular series as Happy Days, Fantasy Island, Simon and Simon Y Murder, she wrote. He mainly appeared in movies in the early 90s and then guessed later in the decade on shows like Burke's Law, Ellen Y That '70s show. Her final acting credit was a 2005 episode of The war at home.