Cardi B hints at a music video for her coronavirus viral attack

The hit maker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; teases that he will release a song about his coronavirus viral turn after a fan-created remix hits the top twenty on the iTunes chart.

Cardi B I can't get enough of the fan remixes from his recent coronavirus speech.

Coming to Instagram, the rapper "Bodak Yellow" fell passionately in love with the coronavirus outbreak, the government's response to the pandemic, and her own fears.

After sharing the post, fans of the star became obsessed with his memorable way of saying "coronavirus," and the line "this is real," which they mixed together with a hip-hop beat to create a song.

One version in particular, remixed by iMarkkeyz, was released on iTunes, and Cardi has now hinted that she may drop her own version.

"I might as well make a damn music video," Cardi tweeted, before adding, "I must tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify."

The fan-made tune even made it to the top 100 on the download service, and Cardi headed to Instagram where she shared a screenshot of her location at number 96.

"The fact that this goddamn corona virus song (sic) is on the iTunes charts … Wait … let me hit the Dj and Atlantic so I can't get my damn coins," he wrote.

Two hours later, he shared another photo of the song at number 11, adding: "Damn it, I posted the iTunes listing 2 hours ago of this damn Corona song on the hip hop charts in '96, now it's number eleven".

"86 on the general charts … I'm glad you had fun ….. Make sure you lysol your p ** s and before exploiting it," he said.