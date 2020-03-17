Canadians hope Cole Caufield stays in Wisconsin

%MINIFYHTML8cd549de48fdee93998df2b0e174453811% %MINIFYHTML8cd549de48fdee93998df2b0e174453812%

The Montreal Canadiens have updated Cole Caufield's status, announcing Tuesday that the forward will play another season at the University of Wisconsin.

"This additional year in the NCAA will benefit Cole and allow him to continue developing his skills within the Badgers environment," Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement. "Cole is an important part of the future of the Montreal Canadiens and we will continue to follow its development with interest."

Caufield, the NHL's 31st SN prospect, was rumored to be following Badgers teammates Alex Turcotte and K & # 39; Andre Miller into the NHL after they both agreed to entry-level contracts with the Los Angeles Kings. and New York Rangers, respectively.

In his first season in Wisconsin, Caufield led the team with 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 36 games and became the first player in school history to win a league scoring title. He scored 24 points in 24 Big Ten games this season.

Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato felt the Canadians made the right decision not to sign Caufield at this time.

"When they are not ready, it is better to stay to have a better chance than when they get there, they can stay there," Granato told the Wisconsin State Journal. "Working through obstacles, overcoming some of the things we work for this year, individually and as a team, are experiences and battles you must have to prepare for an NHL season."

With Caufield returning to school for another season, Granato said he hopes the former first-round pick will follow the Cale Makar model. The defender spent two seasons at UMass before signing with the Colorado Avalanche.

After representing the United States at the 2020 World Youth Championship, Caufield will look to improve his game without the puck before making the jump to the NHL.