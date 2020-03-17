Canada and the First Nations: A Story of Unfulfilled Promises | Indigenous rights

%MINIFYHTML0d6b544e20fd5c3fec122bfdcd8364bf11% %MINIFYHTML0d6b544e20fd5c3fec122bfdcd8364bf12%

This is the second in a five-part series that explores the trauma at the heart of the relationship between a small Canadian city and the First Nations people living in and around it.

St Paul, Alberta, Canada – Scattered across a rolling grassland landscape in Northeast Alberta are small towns, villages, and First Nations. reservations, most within a few minutes drive of each other.

But the neighbors here are living in separate worlds. In one world they are members of the mostly white settler community, whose local heritage dates back an average of five generations. On the other are indigenous peoples whose ancestors have lived here for millennia.

They are old enemies whose mutual suspicion dates back more than a hundred years.

Sacred spiritual covenants

In the mid to late 1800s, Canada saw a boom in European immigration. The lands of the domain Law of 1872 offered free and fertile farms for the anxious, new settlers.

Their descendants have thrived here on the lands and resources of the indigenous tribes with whom they signed treaties less than 150 years ago.

Treaties are constitutionally recognized agreements between the Crown and the indigenous peoples of Canada. Most of them belong to some type of shared use of ancestral indigenous lands in exchange for payments or promises.

For the First Nations, they are considered sacred, living and spiritual pacts that allowed sharing the goodness of the earth with newcomers and creating a future together.

But for the colonists, the spirit of the treaties, of peace and friendship, soon passed into the background in the search for "progress,quot;.

"The treaty we have, and all the treaties (in Canada) have been broken promises," explains Carl Quinn, 66, a Saddle Lake Cree Nation cultural teacher, traditional dancer and elder.

Carl was head of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in the 1980s and is also an award-winning musician who writes songs, plays the guitar, and sings in the Cree language of his ancestors.

Wearing a T-shirt, pants and his long silver hair tied back, he sits in the comfortable house he shares with his wife, a typical bungalow-style house where the couple raised their six children on the reservation.

Carl savors the time he spends in his community, sharing knowledge and music and keeping the traditions of his tribe alive.

A group of houses on Saddle Lake (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Understanding the complicated, often shrouded history that preceded current tensions between settlers and First Nations is essential to understanding them, Carl explains.

It is a shrouded story because the sovereignty of treaties has long been forgotten and is hardly taught in most schools, which means that many Canadians are unaware of its continued importance and relevance today.

But even when they were signed, they were interpreted very differently by First Nations and Crown representatives.

Many First Nation signatories were informed of its content through an interpreter because they could not read English. But some indigenous languages ​​and concepts simply were not translatable.

There were also verbal agreements that were not included in some of the treaties, but were considered binding by First Nations.

Carl Quinn, a cultural teacher from Saddle Lake Cree Nation, at home with his wife, Florence (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

The Cree, the colonists, the buffalo and a treaty.

The Cree had thrived for thousands of years with the earth's resources: hunting, fishing, and capture. Everything essential for his survival (food, clothing and shelter) was provided by him.

Buffaloes were abundant, and Cree nomads followed their migration patterns.

But when the settlers began to arrive, the buffaloes were almost completely eliminated.

Many indigenous peoples believe that buffaloes were strategically attacked as a tactic to compel First Nations people to submit to the colonists and the Crown.

"Although the governments of the United States or Canada did not present official orders to encourage the killing of the buffalo, there is ample evidence to suggest that mass hunting was encouraged to clean up the plains, both of the buffalo and of indigenous peoples," wrote Nancy. Phillips in the research paper Skin and Bones: The Decimation of the Plains Buffalo, published in the Mount Royal University Humanities Review.

"Generals William T. Sherman and Philip Sheridan played an integral role in the eradication of the buffalo, and both held the view that people should & # 39; Kill as many buffaloes as you can! Every dead buffalo is a missing Indian & # 39; ".

A detail of a billboard commemorating the signing of the treaty at Saddle Lake (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

But hunger was not the Cree's only concern. There was also the matter of illness.

According to the 1996 Report of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, European settlers brought new diseases against which the First Nations had no defense: "Many Aboriginal people became ill and died from infectious diseases that were foreign to them, such as the flu , polio, measles, smallpox, and diphtheria. "

The bellies were constantly hungry and the disease prevailed.

Fearing starvation as a result of the dwindling number of buffaloes and the desperate need for medical help to treat smallpox, which had been introduced by settlers and had killed many Cree, in 1876 Saddle Lake entered Treaty 6 with the crown.

The signing of treaties between the tribes and the Crown was intended to guarantee a uniform division of resources, and in the case of Treaty 6, it meant the distribution of food and medicine to the almost exhausted tribes, at least, that was the understanding of Create them. the treaties

"The way it was written (Treaty 6) was not what was agreed," says Carl. "We agreed to share the land, yes. And we told the Europeans to only take what they need from the land."

Gather in reservations

The government began to force indigenous peoples to the reserves.

The eventual boundaries of Saddle Lake Reserve 125 were completed in 1902, drawn up by the Canadian federal government after three years of negotiations with the tribes, and Saddle Lake, Whitefish Lake, Waskatenau and Blue Quill First Nations merged.

The first towns were driven to the designated dirt tracks of the reserve and stripped of any rights, except those stipulated by the Indian Act of 1876, a patriarchy policy that has dictated the social, political, economic, spiritual, and physical life of First Nations to this day.

"(The Indian Law) was designed to oppress, designed to take away people's rights," says Carl.

The Health Council of Canada described in their 2005 Canadian First Nation Health Status, Metis and Inuit Peoples report the effects of a once nomadic people who are limited within reserves: "As a result of being limited to one limited land base, resources such as food and clothing materials, normally acquired through hunting, capture and fishing and used for commercial / barter purposes, were rapidly reduced when access and availability of these resources decreased There were major changes in lifestyle, livelihoods and diet that affected the health and well-being of the Aboriginal people. "

The reservation system, which later reportedly would inspire Adolf Hitler, helped ensure segregation.

Within less than a decade of the signing of Treaty 6, a pass system was introduced, whereby residents of reservations could only leave them with a permit issued by the local Indian agent responsible for imposing government policy on the reserves. This system would last 60 years and would only end during the Second World War.

A betrayal

Indigenous peoples had been betrayed.



The friendship, spirit and intention of the treaties were soon forgotten. It turned one side against the other; with riches gained for the newcomers, while the natives were plunged into poverty and chaos.

The federal government banned sacred ceremonies, cultural practices, and traditional teachings, such as the sun dance ceremony and sweat and pipe ceremonies.



But many kept the traditions of their ancestors alive in secret, Carl explains. The sweat cabins were hidden in the forest and away from the prying eyes of the Indian agents.

It's a relief now, Carl says, to be able to proudly display his sweat lodge, a sacred ceremonial space within a closed, circular structure for praying and cleansing through hot, smoking rocks in his courtyard.

Prairie Landscape at Saddle Lake (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

In 1862, an Indian residential school was opened at Saddle Lake. Others had settled across the country, part of an effort by the Canadian government to forcibly assimilate indigenous children.

Run by the Roman Catholic, Anglican, United and Presbyterian churches, among others, the schools were mandated by First Nations children by Indian Law. The Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission estimates that 150,000 Inuit, First Nations, and Metis children attended Indian residential schools between the 1870s and 1990s. Canada's last residential school closed in 1996. In total, 139 residential schools operated throughout the country, and abuse was widespread.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) ripped children between the ages of four and 16 from their family homes and sent them to live among the priests and nuns charged by the federal government to compel them to assimilate the ways of life, the Settler languages, cultural practices and religion.

The original residential school run by the Catholic Church in Saddle Lake was burned down in the early 1900s. No one on the reservation names names, but it is widely understood that the fire was intentionally started by people from the reserve who resented being there.

A new location was soon found closer to the settlement of St Paul des Metis (now known as St Paul). It operated there until the late 1960s, when it became the first former residential school in Canada to be taken over and operated by indigenous peoples. First it was a university and today it is a well-known First Nations university.

Blue Quills University, formerly a residential school, in St Paul (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

But the effects of a century or more of your children being robbed and kept in often abusive settings cannot be erased as easily as the sign on a building.

During the testimony-gathering process for the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission, many people spoke about the abuse they had suffered as children. According to its interim report: "The Commission heard that discipline became abuse: of boys beaten like men, of girls flogged for fleeing. People spoke of boys being forced to beat other boys, sometimes their own brothers and sisters. The Commission was informed that the fugitives were placed in solitary confinement with bread and water diets and shaved heads. People spoke of sexual abuse within days of arriving at the residential school. In some cases, they were abused by the personal, in others by older students. Reports of abuse have come from all over the country and from all kinds of schools. Students felt they had no one to ask for help. If they spoke, it was often impossible to find someone who believed them. "

"We are recovering from the trauma of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), addictions, suicide and any other type of illness," says Carl of the continuing effects of residential schools.

And the trauma did not end with the closure of residential schools. From the 1950s to the 1980s, indigenous children were separated from their families, in a practice known as the Tablespoon of the 1960s, and sent to live with non-indigenous families, sometimes in other countries.

Modern threats

A bus outside the Kihew Asiniy Education Center on Saddle Lake (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

But these days, it is a different kind of fear that indigenous families in and around San Pablo feel for their children.

Last November, several Saddle Lake residents began to take up arms to protect their children after Andy Sydora, a 70-year-old resident of nearby Hamlet of Ashmont, was charged with three counts of threats. He allegedly threatened to shoot children at the Ashmont school, where 90 percent of the students are indigenous, as well as attack the Saddle Lake Cree and Whitefish Lake First Nation nation. He is scheduled to appear in St. Paul court on March 19 to file a guilty plea.

For two weeks, hundreds of parents kept their children out of school. Ashmont School and three reserve schools recruited the RCMP to patrol the schools for nearly two weeks.

A playground on Saddle Lake; parents concerned about the safety of their children after a 70-year-old man allegedly threatened his community last November (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

"I've been in this race all my life and unfortunately had to deal with troubling comments and allegations before," explains Glen Brodziak, the superintendent of the St Paul school division. "But this one was different, since it was done against a school and the entire community."

When she learned of the alleged threats, Tiya-Marie Large began practicing lockdown drills with her two children, Mylon, 10, and Love, two, with the help of their mother.

"I was really scared and angry," she says. "I have to work and I couldn't be home all the time."





It was difficult explaining to Mylon why the exercises were needed, Tiya-Marie says, adding that her son is sometimes triggered by unfamiliar noises and can be frightened by fear.

Each family member has a role in the drill. Tiya-Marie says a keyword, Mylon runs downstairs to the designated room, Tiya-Marie or her mother grab Love and head there too, and close the door and curl up on the floor, with the adults protecting the children. with their bodies. . They have the drilling time up to 36 seconds.

Tiya-Marie says it makes them feel safer and better prepared. But she wonders why they have to live with this fear.

Tiya-Marie Large and her mother Elaine Sheperd shelter Mylon and Love in the basement during the family lockdown drill (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Still, Carl is hopeful.

"Alberta is one of the most racist and southernmost places in the country," he says. "But I have great hope, today … Europeans are really good at dividing and conquering tactics, but they are all connected. The more we talk about these kinds of things, the more people will realize that we have more in common than we know. divide. "

Carl cautions that solutions to conflicts will not be easily resolved. But he is optimistic that the situation is changing.

"It will change, there is no doubt in my mind," he reflects. "Many of the older people who feel they have privileges are dying. So, in a way, it is good, but somehow it would have been good to sit together to reach an understanding."