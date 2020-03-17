Cam Newton responds to Panthers commercial: "You made me do this,quot;

The Panthers have given Cam Newton permission to seek an exchange. At least, that's what the organization wants you to think, according to Newton.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday, almost certainly signaling the end of the nine-year tenure of the 2015 MVP in Carolina. But Newton in a captured screenshot criticized the organization for suggesting that he was the one who wanted to get out:

For those who don't master Cam Font: "Stop the pun! I never asked for it! Don't dodge this one; I love the Panthers to death and I will always love you! Please don't try to play with me !, or manipulate the narrative and act like I want this; you forced me into this! Love (love emoji). "

Whether the Panthers would commit to Newton in 2020 and beyond was a major point of emphasis for new coach Matt Rhule. The former Baylor coach refused to publicly commit to Newton by taking on the job of Ron Rivera, now with the Redskins. Now, it seems, Rhule never will.

It's a tough, Machiavellian move from Carolina, but it makes sense for the organization. Newton was placed on the injured reserve list with a Lisfranc injury in early 2019 after missing the last two games of a 7-9 season with a shoulder injury. He earns $ 18.6 million in 2020, the last year of his contract, and would cap $ 21.1 million in 2021.

Newton is a charismatic player who represented the Panthers on and off the field, going 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns to 108 interceptions. He added 4,806 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns. The fact that the Panthers are willing to leave him is a clear reminder that the NFL is a business, one that rarely puts feelings behind decisions.