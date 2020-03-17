Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers allow longtime quarterback to seek trade | NFL news





Cam Newton is looking for a new team for the 2020 season

The Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Hours after Tom Brady announced he would be leaving the New England Patriots, another previous MVP was added to the pool of available quarterbacks in this free agency window.

In a statement on the team's website, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said, "One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the top pick in the 2011 draft."

"Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy.

"We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

Kyle Allen (L) took over Newton on the bench in 2019

Newton, 30, shone early in his career, breaking all-time rookie records for passing and rushing yards in 2011 after being selected by Carolina with the No. 1 overall draft pick.

He was then named Pro Bowler three times (2011, 2013, and 2015) and was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in the 2015/16 season, as he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl, where they lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos. .

However, his last seasons in Carolina have been derailed by injury. He has had multiple surgeries on his pitching arm since the 2017 offseason, and last year he suffered a Lisfranc fracture forcing him to reserve injured after just two appearances.

New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had previously expressed his support for Newton, and the quarterback apparently believed he would return to the team in 2020, but with one year remaining on his contract (in which he is owed $ 21 million), it seems that he will wear a new shirt next season.