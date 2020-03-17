Caltrans to pay $ 1.3M to homeless people who lost their belongings in 'Bag and Tag' cleanups – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – In a first such agreement, Caltrans agreed to pay $ 1.3 million to homeless residents who lost their belongings during camp cleanup operations.

The landmark settlement calls on the department to compensate homeless people for their properties and sets new rules for cleaning camps across the state.

Many Bay Area drivers see what looks like trash littered along the Bay Area freeways: broken tents, dirty clothes, and abandoned shopping carts.

But Patricia Moore says it is owned by homeless people. "The things that wasteful society throws away are the things we use," said Moore.

He finally has a roof over his head, as does his faithful companion, Ebony. But for years Patricia, also known as "Mama Bear," lived under a freeway overpass in Berkeley.

When KPIX first spoke to her last year, she was packing up, preparing for a Caltrans sweep, something she's been through dozens of times.

“Usually you lose the store, the bedding. You can also lose receipts and documents from Medicare for medical appointments. There was never one of the sweeps where I made everything move on time, ”said Moore.

Moore fought back. She is one of three plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against Caltrans that reached a historic settlement.

"Homeless people, whose belongings had been treated like garbage, had been treated like garbage, finally get recognition of the value of who they are and what they lost and compensation for it," said Osha Neumann.

Neumann is Moore's attorney, one of several who worked on the lawsuit. “I spent a lot of time in these camps under the freeways, on the edges of the freeways, crawling through fences, going into people's stores, listening to these stories. And it was painful. I mean, it was really painful because it was very repetitive and very often the same thing, "Neumann said.

Under the agreement, Caltrans will pay $ 1.3 million for belongings removed from state highway property in Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland between December 2014 and October 2019. The confiscated property will be stored for 60 days.

A phone line will be established for people to retrieve their belongings, and 48-hour notices will be posted before any sweep, giving a specific date instead of a five-day window.

"I mean, people are devastated," said Leslie Dreyer with the Stolen Property Project, a group of activists who have come together to stop sweeps in the city and protect the rights of homeless people to their properties.

She hopes the Caltrans deal will send a message to the San Francisco City Council. "Sweeping is already a big problem, but just really thinking about all the lost belongings was what prompted us to start the project," said Dreyer.

She says public works crews cannot take people's belongings if they are attended to, but they often do so anyway.

"Their tents, their tarps, their sleeping bags, things that protect them from the elements, their medications they need every day. But we are also focusing on highly prized personal belongings that cannot be replaced. Family, ashes, family heirlooms, latest photos of loved ones, letters from loved ones. Really everything a person saves to remind them of who they are, "Dreyer said.

Back in Berkeley, Moore and his attorney Newmann were celebrating a hard-won victory not just for themselves but for all homeless people. "I'm glad, I mean it's great, so someone is finally listening to us," said Moore.

She still has advice for her entire homeless family: Get your things packed and ready before a sweep, and take a stand.

"He insists, you know, that's what it all comes down to. Just insists. Don't let them push you, because you have rights," Moore said.

Caltrans did not respond to KPIX's request for comment on this story. In an email, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Public Works told us that DPW teams follow all bag and tag guidelines, outlined on the department's website. Complaints are investigated and may include employee discipline.

More information from SF DPW:

The owners of collected personal property can retrieve their items in the Public Works operations yard at 2323 César Chávez Street. If collected within the past 72 hours, owners can retrieve items at any time, day or night. If the items were collected more than 72 hours ago, the owner can retrieve them Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 3 p.m. Outside of that time period, the wait may take longer because a field supervisor may need to be called.

