Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger & # 39; almost as always & # 39; after the coronavirus scare | Football news

Callum Hudson-Odoi was diagnosed with coronavirus last week

Callum Hudson-Odoi is "almost his usual self,quot; after battling the coronavirus, according to Chelsea coach Frank Lampard.

The winger revealed that he had received a positive diagnosis last week, causing all who had been in contact with him to isolate himself, something that was broken by Mason Mount.

Blues chief Frank Lampard confirmed Monday that Hudson-Odoi had made great progress, after the club posted video of the player on an exercise bike, and Lampard insisted that football doesn't matter in comparison.

"I am happy to say that in Callum's case, he has made great progress and almost feels like always, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," said the head coach.

"Of course, I am aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge the entire soccer and sports community to continue to act responsibly and ensure the health of others."

"I want to make it clear that I'm not a medical expert when it comes to difficult times like these, but please take the time to call older family members and vulnerable people who may be alone, or offer to shop if they can." Don't go .

"Let's make sure we all take care of each other. Social distancing can make us feel isolated, yet we can continue to support each other, even if it means doing it remotely."

"Of course, we still don't know when competitive soccer will restart, but it's not worth worrying about that too much right now. We all miss soccer, but right now it's about acting responsibly and for the benefit of the society,quot;.

"I'm sure I wasn't the only one who found myself in a strange place with no sport this weekend, but ultimately none of that matters when we consider the big picture."