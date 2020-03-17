California schools likely to remain closed for the rest of the school year, says Governor Gavin Newsom – Deadline

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned today that the state's public schools will likely remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. The state is preparing remote education opportunities to accommodate the shocking new normal.

"This is very sobering," said Newsom. "I don't want to trick you."

Newsom made the comment today at a press conference at the state emergency headquarters. While many school districts have only announced closings for a few weeks, Newsom modified that prediction in its comments, saying a return was unlikely before summer vacation begins in Ma or June.

"Don't anticipate that schools will open in a week," he said. "It is unlikely that many of these schools, few or none, will open before the summer break. Boy, I hope I am wrong, but I think that is the case."

More than 6 million California public school students are now home, with 99 percent of state schools closed. There is no state mandate to close, but most districts have closed voluntarily as part of the effort to quell the COVID-19 outbreak.

Newsom said it has also asked the United States Department of Education to suspend standardized testing for as long as it lasts.

Earlier Tuesday, Kansas became the first state to declare that its schools would not reopen for the remainder of the academic year.