California legislature suspends until April 13, approves $ 1B to combat outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The California Legislature approved up to $ 1 billion in new spending on Monday to combat the coronavirus outbreak, then suspended work for the next month to try to contain the disease.

It is believed to be the first unexpected work stoppage in the California Legislature in 158 years, according to Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library. And it came immediately after the extraordinary bipartisanship, as both Republicans and Democrats voted overwhelmingly to give Governor Gavin Newsom broad authority to spend during the crisis without his oversight.

“It is a request to get away from our desks much sooner than we would like. Public health demands require it, ”said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

The California Legislature has rarely closed. The Legislature did not miss meetings during any of the world wars or after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. In 2001, when a truck crashed on the Senate side of the Capitol, the Senate met just in time. 12 hours later in the chambers of the Assembly. And last year, when a woman threw her own blood onto the state Senate floor in an act of protest on the last day of the session, lawmakers met hours later in a committee room to finish their work.

The only time lawmakers unexpectedly suspended their meetings was in 1862, when a flood consumed most of Sacramento and, according to legend, forced newly elected Governor Leland Stanford to use a boat to attend his inauguration. Lawmakers missed a few days before meeting again in San Francisco to continue their work, according to Vassar.

In 1919, during a flu pandemic, at least five lawmakers had symptoms and had to be quarantined. The leaders discussed whether lawmakers should stop meeting, but ultimately decided to "disinfect the Capitol daily and continue to meet," said Vassar.

"It is extremely rare for the Legislature to stop meeting during the regular session," said Vassar.

Lawmakers agreed Monday to stay away until April 13. But legislative leaders in either chamber may decide to meet again. And they can extend the break if necessary.

"We will be prepared at any time to respond again to any urgent action that we must take," said Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins.

Legislation passed Monday gives Governor Gavin Newsom $ 500 million to spend "for any item for any purpose,quot; related to his March 4 emergency declaration. Going forward, Newsom could increase that spending in $ 50 million increments, but only if you tell lawmakers three days in advance. Spending is limited to $ 1 billion.

"By taking this action, we are placing an extraordinary degree of trust in Governor Gavin Newsom. However, these are extraordinary times, "said Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte.

A separate bill would ensure that public schools closed due to the outbreak do not lose funds. It would also allocate $ 100 million to schools for "personal protective equipment,quot; or to pay for "cleaning-related supplies and labor."

State law prohibits legislators from voting on bills unless they have been available for public review for at least three days. But lawmakers can give up that law if the governor asks it to. Newsom did that on Monday.

"Today I am writing to tell you the obvious: We must meet the challenge facing our state with all the tools at our disposal and without delay," Newsom wrote in a letter to the Legislature. "We cannot hesitate to know this moment."

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to approve his request.

Lawmakers were in action on Monday, while most of the other entities in California were closed. On Sunday, Newsom urged everyone over 65 to stay home. Presumably, that order included the 25 legislators in the state Legislature who are over 65.

Assemblyman José Medina, 66, said he was already on a plane bound for Sacramento on Sunday when Newsom asked people 65 and older to stay home. He attended Monday's Assembly session, saying he thought his constituents "would appreciate that we are still doing the job for the state of California."

"It's nothing I take lightly, and I think most people my age and older are taking it seriously," said Medina, a Democrat who represents Riverside.

But 73-year-old Assemblyman Bill Quirk stayed home. He lives in a retirement community in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife. While both are healthy, many of their neighbors are not.

"If I were to bring the coronavirus home, 20 people could die, or maybe even 40," Quirk said. “Some people think they are really important and should always be working. And I can tell you that I'm not that important that we can even risk a life here, period. "