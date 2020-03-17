Buffalo Mayor Mocks Tom Brady, Reminds Fans to 'Celebrate Responsibly' amid the coronavirus

Life in the coronavirus era is different, and that's a severe understatement. People live in isolation, the world of sports has stopped, and many bars and restaurants are closed as people try to prevent the spread of the virus.

%MINIFYHTML6e6eae6b6fd9e1b36b9bc53a45a1498a11% %MINIFYHTML6e6eae6b6fd9e1b36b9bc53a45a1498a12%

Apparently, one thing that hasn't changed is the AFC East rivalries. During a press conference announcing that restaurants and bars are now only open to go, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown couldn't help but mention Tom Brady's departure from New England.

MORE: Free Agency Winners and Losers

"For those of you who want to celebrate Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots and hopefully leaving the AFC East, there are no mass gatherings," said Brown. "Celebrate responsibly, celebrate at home with less than 10 people present."

It may seem strange to hear a mayor talk about an NFL quarterback during a global pandemic, but Bills fans are known to be some of the most enthusiastic in the league. Brady led the Patriots to 17 of the last 19 AFC East titles, making the door seem open for another team to take the crown.

MORE: Free Agency Tracker: News, Rumors, Signings & Operations

The Bills made the playoffs in 2019 and Monday traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. On Tuesday, the Bills' biggest hurdle in the division in the past 19 years announced that he was leaving town (and heading to Tampa Bay). That sounds like a reason to celebrate.

The Patriots are still favorites in the AFC East, but Bills fans can smell that first-division title in 25 years. It might have been a smart move to remind Buffalonians to celebrate responsibly.