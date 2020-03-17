Brother of the Manchester Bomber found guilty of involvement in an explosion at Ariana Grande's concert

%MINIFYHTML30af0b2ab2d023949c84b3aecc39b1ce11% %MINIFYHTML30af0b2ab2d023949c84b3aecc39b1ce12%

The brother of the man who set off an explosion in Ariana GrandeThe Manchester Arena concert in England in 2017 was found guilty of 22 murders.

Hashem Abedi was found guilty in London on Tuesday (March 17, 20) after prosecutors insisted that he was as guilty of the terrorist attack as his brother, Salman, who died in the bomb blast when Grande's fans abandoned the place after a concert.

Hashem initially denied having been involved in the explosion, but his fingerprints were found on the property where the bomb was manufactured. Prosecutors reportedly presented evidence in court showing Hashem was involved in the investigation, experimentation and manufacturing of the explosives before returning to Libya a month before the deadly attack.

Hashem was also convicted of attempted murder and conspiracy to cause explosions, according to TMZ.

The bomb attack, which claimed the lives of 22 music fans, rocked the industry and prompted Grande to perform on her "Dangerous Woman" tour.

The "Side to Side" singer recovered from the commotion a month later when stars like Justin Bieber Y Miley Cyrus for the "One Love" charity concert in Manchester, which was held to honor victims and raise money for survivors.