Britney Spears says she's being bullied for her Instagram posts

Isn't it time we left? Britney Spears alone?!

The pop star paused in her usual stream of exercise videos, fashion photo shoots, and inspirational quotes to address her enemies. She posted a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday urging her followers to think twice before bullying her online.

"I have read a lot of things online from people who criticize my posts," she wrote, "saying that I post the same 15 photos with the same red background and wearing the same white swimsuit. For me I am really excited about my posts .. . and I like to share them with all of you !!!! I have never had a white swimsuit before and I just liked the red background !!!! "

Britney said the comments have "really hurt (her) feelings," adding: "I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all these bad things to someone you don't even know … this is going to intimidate anyone! Really!!!!!!"