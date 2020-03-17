Bring Young pulls socks while hanging out at home | NBA News

Whether it's a basketball or a rolled-up sock, it doesn't matter to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, he can still shoot.

With the NBA season indefinitely postponed, Young has spent the unexpected break holding his punch with an unorthodox training method, one that we've all enjoyed doing laundry.

Young's sock is probably a little more organized than yours. In a design reminiscent of the All-Star three-point shooting contest, he arranged four stacks of socks in an arc around his makeshift target, a laundry container.















0:39



Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reminds everyone to stay active at home by doing push-ups, squats, or even dribbling around the house when practicing social distancing.



Young did not say whether the final sock in each position counted double, such as the & # 39; money ball & # 39; in the three-point competition.

Not that we were counting, but he made 19 of his 20 shots.

