Brandy Norwood Shares Stunning Photos Of Her 17-Year-Old Daughter Sy’rai Smith, Fans Are Shocked

Singer-actress Brandy has delighted and amazed fans by sharing a stunning photo of her daughter, Sy’rai Iman Smith, who is now 17 years old.

The diva shares her only child with her ex-boyfriend Robert "Big Bert,quot; Smith. Many fans have seen Sy’rai born in the television special called Brandy: Special Delivery in 2002.

Since then, however, the singer-songwriter has kept Sy’rai off camera, which is why fans were delighted to receive a photo update.

Fans called Sy’rai a natural beauty who resembled her two parents.

A sponsor shared: "Syrai !!!! our #full baby has grown all of you 😭😭😭🙌🏽You are so beautiful you are queen 👑❤️😍".

This follower explained, “OMG, I love hair! I love your page and your style! You must make a page with all your outfit looks! Then PUMP! 😍😍😍 you are my inspiration. "

Another supporter wrote, "Is it me or is this giving me Brokenhearted makeup vibes?" Whatever it is, Miss Syrai, I'm here for it. I can't beat how amazing brandy looks. She still looks the same. It hasn't aged a bit! "

Sy’rai recently wrote an article to encourage girls to love who they are.

She wrote, "I am older than most children. I cannot do anything about my past, and I cannot wish I had been someone else. Being who you are should be more important than worrying about how you look on the outside. Because there may be a beautiful person in a beautiful body, but inside, you can be so ugly. And like me, I am not the skinniest. But if you really want to change, change because you want to change. Do not change because other people say: & # 39; You're a big girl, you're fat, you're this, you're that. Don't change because of what they say, change because you want to change. Never let anyone else tell you who you are. "

She went on to say, "That's the only thing that made me want to lose weight. It's because I wanted to lose weight by myself. And don't say that someone is going to treat you better because you're slimmer. That's not true. As long as you know who you are , nobody will care about your weight if you walk in that school with confidence. "

Brandy is beaming in her role as mother.



