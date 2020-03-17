Borders Close in Latin America as Coronavirus Cases Increase | News

%MINIFYHTMLb2bd42b39ac432a11f6a29202de2f17011% %MINIFYHTMLb2bd42b39ac432a11f6a29202de2f17012%

At least 155 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Latin America, which has led several countries to close their borders.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera announced that all borders will be closed on Wednesday to give tourists time to leave. Your country has the highest number of confirmed cases per capita in South America,

Venezuela and Peru have also ordered all citizens to remain in their homes in mandatory isolation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Lucia Newman of Al Jazeera reports from Santiago.