Boosie Badazz goes into a bad mood on Instagram Question about Live Webbie

Instagram

Seeing the Baton Rouge rapper instantly freak out at the slightest mention of his former collaborator, a fan wonders: 'How do you fall in love with you?'

Asking Boosie BadazzLil boosie] about your old collaborator Webbie It will apparently turn him ballistic in a fraction of a second. Boosie was in the middle of an Instagram Live broadcast when someone shot her a question about Webbie, much to her chagrin.

"Don't ask me about not Webbie," said the Baton Rouge native during the Live on Tuesday, March 17. "Do you see me with f *** on 'Webbie? Do you see me dating Webbie? Well, don't' don't ask me about any shit on Webbie."

Seeing him freak out at the slightest mention of Webbie, a fan wondered in a comment section, "How you fell for Dawg a long time ago," to which someone replied, "Webbie is not on the same page that I boo." .

Another chimed in: "Damn, you can't catch Boosie without Webbie now Boosie asking do you see me dating him?" Meanwhile, another comment said: "Awww, man who was your dog, they fell."

In the past, Boosie and Webbie made good music together when they were both basic in Trill Entertainment's impression. They ruled the south with incredible collaborations, including "Ghetto Stories" and "Gangsta Musik" in 2003, "Trill Entertainment Presents: Survival of the Fittest" in 2007 and 2010 "Trill Entertainment Presents: All or Nothing". However, they suddenly stopped collaborating, leading fans to think they were getting stronger for a few reasons.

Boosie, however, denied the rumors of disputes in various interviews, including when he was on VLAD TV in 2019. That caught Webbie's attention and hinted that the gap between them stemmed from Boosie's alleged dishonesty about the relationship between him and his former lyrical partner. He also accused Boosie of exchanging for money.

That apparently changed Boosie's stance entirely with him criticizing Webbie in his new song "I Remember". "Up in malice, up in malice, me in my Savage," then he rapped. "I'm not talking about Webbie, I'm talking shit like who's really stepping on me."