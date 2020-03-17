Bookmakers now accept weather bets instead of live sports

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Bookmakers now accept weather bets instead of live sports

You don't need a meteorologist to know which way the wind blows, unless you want to bet more on the temperature, of course.

%MINIFYHTMLff03b3c8ccd8a0c2eee4a1bd918c938111%%MINIFYHTMLff03b3c8ccd8a0c2eee4a1bd918c938112%

Bovada.com is making it possible. The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to the postponement of the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS seasons, along with the cancellation of NCAA-sponsored sports, including men's and women's basketball tournaments.

MORE: All sporting events canceled until COVID-19 extends

Now bettors can bet on temperature for select cities starting March 18. So for those players who would bet on anything, they now have 10 weather related bets for Wednesday.

That's a version of March Madness.

Here's a look at Bovada's top 10 weather-related bets for March 18. The results of timeanddate.com will be used to determine the winners.

Shore up Maximum temperature Below Finished
Houston 81 -180 +140
Jacksonville, Florida. 83 -120 -120
the Angels 61 +110 -150
Philadelphia 59 -180 +140
Chicago 42 -260 +175
NY 44 -180 +140
Phoenix 46 +165 -240
Saint Anthony 68 -120 -120
Vancouver (Celsius) 12 -140 Even
Toronto (Celsius) 3 -180 +140

%MINIFYHTMLff03b3c8ccd8a0c2eee4a1bd918c938113%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here