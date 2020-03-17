Bookmakers now accept weather bets instead of live sports

You don't need a meteorologist to know which way the wind blows, unless you want to bet more on the temperature, of course.

Bovada.com is making it possible. The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to the postponement of the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS seasons, along with the cancellation of NCAA-sponsored sports, including men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Now bettors can bet on temperature for select cities starting March 18. So for those players who would bet on anything, they now have 10 weather related bets for Wednesday.

That's a version of March Madness.

Here's a look at Bovada's top 10 weather-related bets for March 18. The results of timeanddate.com will be used to determine the winners.