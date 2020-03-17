Bollywood beauties show you how to stay fit during the running of the bulls

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government imposed the closure of schools, colleges, gyms and workplaces. Filming of movies was suspended, photo shoots stalled and movie releases were postponed. However, celebrities surely make the most of their time at home by spending time with loved ones, giving up time for a hobby, or spreading awareness through their social media platforms. Not only the restaurants and pubs, but also the gyms have been closed due to the fact that several stars have been affected and that exercising is part of their daily routine. But the coronavirus has definitely not had an impact on his workouts as some of Bollywood's top ladies turned to social media to tell their fans how to stay in shape during the blockade and shared tips and workouts with their followers. Here is a list of them …