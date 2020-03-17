Bollywood beauties show you how to stay fit during the running of the bulls

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government imposed the closure of schools, colleges, gyms and workplaces. Filming of movies was suspended, photo shoots stalled and movie releases were postponed. However, celebrities surely make the most of their time at home by spending time with loved ones, giving up time for a hobby, or spreading awareness through their social media platforms. Not only the restaurants and pubs, but also the gyms have been closed due to the fact that several stars have been affected and that exercising is part of their daily routine. But the coronavirus has definitely not had an impact on his workouts as some of Bollywood's top ladies turned to social media to tell their fans how to stay in shape during the blockade and shared tips and workouts with their followers. Here is a list of them …
1. Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif is religiously seen following her workout routine and is clearly asking her fans to do so during gym closings across the country as well. In her latest Instagram post, she is seen with famous fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala and shows different types of training routines and how one can stay fit by doing some exercises at home.
2. Jacqueline Fernández: The actresses' training looks are to die for, but Jacqueline is setting the high standards with her Yoga videos. Amid the coronavirus scare, Jacqueline Fernández is advising her fans to relax and release anxiety by making rounds by opting for Yoga. In her latest video, she can be seen relaxing and keeping calm doing Yoga at her residence.
3. Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and wellness influencer, and with good reason. In her latest Instagram video, she is seen advising her fans to make the most of quarantine rather than fear and lose their exercise. She is seen motivating everyone through her post as she teaches exercises that she can once practice at any time during the day indoors.
