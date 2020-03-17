Blake Shelton is regrowing his mullet as a "symbol of hope,quot;

Blake Shelton it is ready to be all business in the front and all the parts in the back.

The 43-year-old player turned to social media to share personal news, "I have an announcement. Basically, EVERYTHING I had scheduled to be canceled by the foreseeable even more @gwenstefani and made a decision together. I'm growing my mullet as a symbol of hope or something … Anyway it's going come back! Really. Stay tuned … "

On Thursday, March 12, the singer postponed the rest of his Friends and Heroes tour with John Anderson, the Bellamy brothers Y Trace Adkins, due to growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, reports Rolling Stone.

In a statement posted to Instagram last week, Shelton wrote to her fans: "Omaha, I'm here in your city with my friends and heroes and I'm ready to play a show for you. But for all the right reasons, mainly security. everyone and well-being: we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour. "

The cancellation of the rest of his tour came after he rescheduled his concert on March 12 in Omaha, Nebraska. His other tour dates scheduled to take place in Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan are rescheduled for spring 2021.