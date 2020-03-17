‘Black Widow’ will no longer be released on May 1 due to fears of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML5eb6df681a6f20a8931713656d6fb44d11% %MINIFYHTML5eb6df681a6f20a8931713656d6fb44d12%

In the wake of the two largest movie chains, AMC and Regal, which are possibly closing for nearly two months, Disney reports today that its prized summer entree, Marvel & # 39; s Black widow, delayed until further notice. Scarlett Johansson's movie was slated to go out and out of the world on May 1.

This is not a surprise, and unfortunately it was predicted by many in the distribution sphere after MGM skipped the release of No time to die from Easter weekend on April 10 to Thanksgiving this year.

Other Disney movies delayed to dates to be determined include 20th Century Studios drama Amy Adams. The woman at the window based on the A.J. Finnish novel, which was originally scheduled to be released on May 15 and Searchlight & # 39; s David Copperfield's personal story dated May 8.

Related story Yes, we Cannes: Film Biz Toppers design the Cannes contingency plan in case of cancellation of the coronavirus

With great movies like Black Widow, F9, A Quiet Place Part II Outside of the calendar, many will wonder when they will return. This will certainly give China a break to get going with the supply of old titles that they have already approved, i.e. Dolittle, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v. Ferrari, Bad Boys for Life and great local titles like Detective Chinatown 3, before new releases are released in the US. USA China is said to be able to reopen theaters in mid-April or May.

Like other rival event movies that will be released in the spring and early summer, Disney began running ads for Black widow, including a $ 5.6 million spot in the 30-second Super Bowl, which RelishMix said produced nearly 19 million online views in the 24 hours after the big game.

Black widow, directed by Cate Shortland, it is the first Marvel movie in its next phase after tying the Avengers series with Avengers Endgame last year, a monumental box office achievement that broke multiple records, including the world's best opening of all time ($ 1.2 billion) and the highest grossing film of all time, best Avatar, with $ 2.79 billion.

With theaters closing en masse across the country due to security concerns, Universal announced yesterday that its current theatrical releases The invisible man, the hunt and focus functions " Emma would be available to rent at home starting this Friday, and that its theatrical release on April 10, Dreamworks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour, It would be available in homes then, and in any movie theater you want to reserve that is open at the time.