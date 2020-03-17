"Birds of Prey" flying home sooner than expected – Deadline

Join Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, and Rey and Kylo's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Birds of Prey It will be nesting in homes next Tuesday, March 24, when the nation begins a long period of cabin fever, not thanks to the coronavirus.

That date is an electronic sale date, with the Warner Bros. feature directed by Cathy Yan available for $ 19.99 on Amazon, iTunes, and other platforms.

Following today's news about Universal putting its current theatrical releases Invisible man, hunting and focus functions " Emma In homes this Friday on demand (for $ 19.99) as the domestic market's display infrastructure closes to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Yan turned to Twitter, linking to Deadline's article saying, "I wouldn't mind putting Birds of Prey on VOD before. " "

The suicide squad The spin-off opened on February 7, and was on its sixth launch weekend recently, booked at 1,014 theaters. The image raised $ 84 million in the United States and about $ 200 million in WW.