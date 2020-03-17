Billboard Music Awards postponed for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLc118374c6b81c885a8c6b40cece79f1311% %MINIFYHTMLc118374c6b81c885a8c6b40cece79f1312%

In a statement announcing the postponement of the annual music event, a spokesman for Dick Clark Production says that "they will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future."



The Billboard Music Awards and Latin Music Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The award events were scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next month (April 20), but both will take place at a later date to be decided.

Announcing the cancellation of the main Billboard Awards show, a producer spokesperson Dick Clark Productions says: "In accordance with current guidelines established by national and local health officials and to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff, we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards."

"For over two decades, the Billboard Music Awards have honored the best of music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the past year. (We will announce a new date and venue for the show. In the near future ".

Meanwhile, a joint statement by Billboard and Telemundo on the cancellation of the Latin Music Awards says: "Following the recommendations of the Governor of Nevada to limit the size of public meetings for the prevention and containment of COVID-19, Telemundo and Billboard announced they will be postponing the Upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards, previously scheduled to air live on Telemundo on April 23 from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

"The LatinFest + conference, which was scheduled for April 20-23 at The Venetian, will also be postponed. The health and safety of our guests, artists, participants and staff continue to be our top priority, and we look forward to rescheduling the show awards and conference in the near future. "