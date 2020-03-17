Billboard Music Awards postponed amid coronavirus outbreak – Deadline

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak. The annual event to air April 29 on NBC from Las Vegas has been postponed. No new date is set.

"In accordance with current guidelines established by national and local health officials and to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff, we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards," said NBC and producer dick. clark productions. in a sentence.

Kelly Clarkson, whose freshman talk show has darkened amid the COVID-19 scare, hosted the trophy show for the third time. Nominations for this year's awards have yet to be announced.

On its move to Wednesday night last year, the show averaged a 2.1 adult rating from 18-49 and 8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live + same-day ratings, easily beating Big 4 networks at night May 1.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including digital album and song sales, streaming, radio broadcasting, touring, and social engagement, followed by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.

"For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards have honored the best of music based on the Billboard charts," added the statement from dcp-NBC, "and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the past year." . dcp and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future. "