Bill Belichick, with the help of Tom Brady, has been the primary driver of the Patriots' success

The six Lombardi trophies won by the New England Patriots are on display in the team's hall of fame and museum. Nine of the 27 players honored by the Pats played at least some role in claiming those Super Bowl titles. And yet we all know that this dynasty is primarily the work of two men.

%MINIFYHTML2d77720cf8ec65c1baac39a39fe78e6211% %MINIFYHTML2d77720cf8ec65c1baac39a39fe78e6212%

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are the most successful tandem in a broader concern since John Lennon and Paul McCartney formed the core of The Beatles. However, those guys eventually broke up, and the same goes for the modern Patriots.

Belichick will stay in New England and will continue to be the Pats' head coach. Brady will go somewhere else, and not just to sit next to Giselle on some (private) beach.

If they can't stay together, this is the best option for the Patriots.

MORE: Why did Tom Brady leave the Patriots?

Brady, who will be 43 when his next season begins, may have several more years of excellent football on his right arm. Belichick, who will soon be 68, may decide shortly that he has called for enough bombings and cut enough special equipment that he would rather spend the remaining years with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday. Either way, each man is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

Belichick's future not only seems broader, but it has also been the main reason for all that excellence. Brady has been a spectacular quarterback, the ideal player to execute his coach's vision on offense, but there is much more to what has made the Patriots great than the number of points they score.

How do we quantify this? How can we measure one in relation to the other, because they have been together for so long and have risen so high?

Lennon and McCartney shared the writing credit on all of their Beatles songs, but it was often obvious which one wrote most or all of a particular song. "Blackbird,quot; was pure McCartney. "Strawberry Fields Forever,quot; had Lennon written all over the place. You could even say which one wrote what part of "A Day in the Life,quot;.

With the Pats, the gap is even clearer. Belichick has been in control of much of the operation, even before Brady's arrival. In fact, he obviously brought Brady into the squad. And while a head coach like Belichick doesn't have unique control over every defensive or offensive call, or every tip given by his coaches or position coordinators, it's his operation.

The Patriots finished first in the NFL in scoring defense three times since the dynasty was launched in 2001. They finished first in scoring offense four times. They ranked highest in offense 12 times, defense five times, and twice were the same. Although Belichick's background is as a defensive coach, the offense has been the main driver of success.

MORE: Who will be the new Patriots QB? Exploring options

Brady is essentially 0-0 without Belichick as coach. He entered the league in 2000, became a starter in 2001 and has compiled a record of 219-64 as a QB starter.

The Patriots have opened 21 games with someone else in the position since the beginning of 2001: two before Brady took over when Drew Bledsoe was injured, 15 after hurting his knee in 2008 and Matt Cassell took over, four when he went. suspended in 2016 for Deflategate and Jimmy Garoppolo took over. New England won 13 of them, lost eight, a winning percentage of .619. Not bad for working with backup QBs, even with men as talented as those three.

Of course, the most important ingredient in knowing whether Belichick can succeed without Brady is who is installed as his replacement. The starting quarterbacks are not as easy to find as he has made it seem when necessary. And the most important element of Brady's success is the circumstance he chooses to enter. You need a high-level offensive line and some capable receivers (at least) on the road. Both could seriously fail in this department.

We will learn in the next season or seasons how well they do it separately, if Instant Karma will get either one. Or both.