Big Sean pays tribute to GF Jhene Aiko

The country may be constantly falling due to the coronavirus, but rapper Big Sean says he expects to be quarantined with his girlfriend, singer Jhene Aiko.

Sean visited Instagram to pay him a loving tribute and wish him a happy birthday.

"Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko! Always proud but never surprised because I know how great you are in everything you do. Even though we have to be in quarantine, you even make it sound good. I love you from the past life until the next .32 the magical year, I'm a lucky n * gga 👑💙🌎🐉🌋, "captioned the post featuring a series of photos of them together.

The couple broke up in 2018 but they seem to have remained great friends. They met in late 2019 after Aiko released her song, "None Of Your Concern,quot;.

We wish Jhene Aiko the happiest birthday!