Big Brother Germany contestants just found out about COVID-19

For a time, Germany Eldest brother Contestants were some of the only people in the world who did not know about the current pandemic.

The season began filming in early February, and the contestants were kept in the dark when the virus began to spread worldwide. Following criticism on social media, the producers decided to tell guests about what has been happening in a live special, which aired on Tuesday. By social media reportsThe host and a doctor spoke to the 14 guests from behind the glass.

One Twitter user, who says they are Americans living in Germany, says the guests were shown a video about how the virus spread and how Germany had closed its borders, and the host explained that all of Germany's restaurants and bars were closed. They also learned that the reason they had stopped hearing applause from an audience was that people were no longer allowed to gather in large groups.