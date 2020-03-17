Big Brother Germany contestants just found out about COVID-19

For a time, Germany Eldest brother Contestants were some of the only people in the world who did not know about the current pandemic.
The season began filming in early February, and the contestants were kept in the dark when the virus began to spread worldwide. Following criticism on social media, the producers decided to tell guests about what has been happening in a live special, which aired on Tuesday. By social media reportsThe host and a doctor spoke to the 14 guests from behind the glass.
One Twitter user, who says they are Americans living in Germany, says the guests were shown a video about how the virus spread and how Germany had closed its borders, and the host explained that all of Germany's restaurants and bars were closed. They also learned that the reason they had stopped hearing applause from an audience was that people were no longer allowed to gather in large groups.
The doctor explained how the virus is transmitted and described the symptoms and risk factors, as well as the fact that there is no vaccine and the lack of evidence. It also demonstrated proper hand washing.
Guests were also shown videos of their loved ones (some of which can be seen on the show's Instagram stories) and told that they would be informed immediately if any of their friends or family was ill. During a question and answer session, they were even told that if things get worse or if a family member becomes ill, they are allowed to leave the house completely.
Contestants also asked about the death rate (currently about 20 in Germany) and the risk to their family members, and many cried at the end of the discussion.
Germany was the last of the Eldest brother seasons that are currently being filmed to know the situation. Guests from Brazil and Canada were also briefed recently, although Germany started filming earlier.
Usually, Eldest brother it's pretty strict about not informing guests about what's going on outside of the game, to preserve the social experiment. Endemol Shine Group, which produces all forms of Eldest brother globally, launched a statement on Twitter hours before the special live broadcast.
"The health and well-being of Eldest brother Housemates are our priority, "the statement read." All current productions were informed last week that the usual format rules regarding external news do not apply in this case and they were asked to inform their respective housemates of the changing situation regarding COVID-19 . Most Housemates have already been informed and this process will be completed today (March 17). "
We won't lie: The idea of being locked up, happily unconscious, in a house on a television for the past two months sounds pretty good right now. Best of luck to the contestants on Eldest brotherand for all of us.
