Biden Wins Florida, Illinois When Coronavirus Disrupts Voting

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden won the Florida and Illinois primaries on Tuesday, taking advantage of a noticeable increase as he moves toward the Democratic presidential nomination at a time when the nation is caught up in concern about the new coronavirus.

The former vice president's victories were yet another blow to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose initial strength has evaporated as African-Americans and working-class whites across the country have sided with Biden.

But Tuesday's primaries demonstrated the tremendous uncertainty facing the Democratic race as it collides with efforts to stem the spread of the virus that has closed large swaths of American life. The polls closed in Ohio even as voting progressed in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona, where some voters and election officials reported problems.

It marked the third week in a row Biden racked up victories after his victory in South Carolina last month revived his once flagship campaign. Since then, most of his party's establishments lined up behind him as the best option to topple President Donald Trump in November.

Trump was awarded the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday after primary victories in Florida and Illinois, an expected development considering he had no major competition.

As many people work from home and near schools and businesses, the primary has remained in limbo, devoid of in-person protests. Sanders' path to the nomination has been drastically shortened, but he is not expected to drop out of the race, betting that the national political landscape will look different as the virus continues to change lives across the country.

Sanders has organized virtual rallies that his campaign has seen by millions, and he used the coronavirus outbreak to promote the need for universal government-funded health care under "Medicare for All," his main problem. Biden's campaign is also not taking anything for granted, despite the former vice president having stated that he would select a woman as his nominee, suggesting that such preparations for the nomination may be underway.

Ohio officials took the unprecedented step of closing the polls on Monday, just hours before they opened, delaying the state primaries until June. Participation was expected to be affected in Illinois, Florida and Arizona, which went ahead with the vote, even as federal authorities urged people to stay home whenever possible and not gather in groups of more than 10.

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Pérez, criticized Ohio for generating "more chaos and confusion." He tried to prevent more states from taking similar steps, urging those with the upcoming primaries to expand mail-in and absentee voting, as well as voting hours, so that efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus do not further derail their party nomination contest.

"The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy, and we must do everything possible to protect and expand that right instead of stopping our democratic process," Pérez said in a statement.

Four other states, Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, and Maryland, have already moved to delay their primaries, and others may follow suit. That has left the Democratic primary calendar empty until March 29, when Puerto Rico plans to go to the polls, but island leaders are also working to reschedule the vote there.

Mel Dockens, a 49-year-old small business owner, voted in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale and said it was a difficult decision. But it was because of Biden because he thought Sanders' progressive views might discourage some Democratic voters.

"It's about the possibility of choice," said Dockens. "It's not that I don't trust Bernie Sanders, but I do trust (Biden) a little bit more."

Meanwhile, Tuesday's vote raised problems across the country. In Okaloosa County, in the Florida Panhandle, two dozen poll workers left, leaving Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux staff struggling to train replacements.

"We are at the honest end of the rope," said Lux.

The coronavirus has cast a shadow over the Democratic primary race as debates over political minutiae have taken a back seat on the issues of life and death.

"It is definitely disturbing," said Jesse Lehrich, a Democratic operative and former Chicago-based Hillary Clinton campaign spokesperson, who added: "Biden and Sanders are debating the merits of marginally different policies in this little pseudo-reality, while that the United States is consumed by an unprecedented crisis. "

Millions of voters have already participated in some form of early voting. But on Tuesday there were signs that voters, and poll workers, were staying home. In Burbank, a small community southwest of Chicago, most of the polling stations were empty at 8 a.m. Only 17 people had voted, a pace that authorities said was unusually slow.

"People are prioritizing their daily survival right now, so they don't think of voting as a priority," said Debra Cleaver, founder of Vote.org.

Sanders began speaking before the polls closed on Tuesday and did not mention the results of the election, but stuck to politics while addressing supporters via the live broadcast. During the coronavirus outbreak, he said, "We must make sure that everyone who has a job now gets the paychecks they need."

In Florida, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartori Link said three voting centers had to be relocated and four opened significantly late because workers failed to show up and had not warned.

"We probably should have expected it more than we were," he said.

In Illinois, there was an urge to relocate about 50 polling places in the Chicago area after the locations were canceled at the last minute.

Jim Allen, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, said Tuesday that the board asked Governor J.B. Pritzker last week to cancel the vote in person, but the governor refused. Pritzker replied that state law does not give him the authority to make the radical changes that election officials wanted.

Let me tell you this: It is exactly at times like these that the constitutional limits of our democracy must be respected above all else. And if people want to criticize me for that, well, go ahead, "said the governor.

Even before Tuesday's results, about half of the delegates to the Democratic primaries have already been awarded. Sanders is following Biden for more than 150 delegates nationwide, and that leadership is growing to almost unsurpassed.

The coronavirus could amplify Sanders' abandonment requests, especially if more wins are won for Biden, Lehrich said.

"It all feels like a strange formality given the moment: a meaningless subplot with an inevitable conclusion, amidst an existential threat," he said.

Associated Press writers Christina Cassidy and Bill Barrow in Atlanta, Katie Foody in Chicago, Kelli Kennedy and Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Don Babwin in Burbank, Illinois, and Seth Borenstein and Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

