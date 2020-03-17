Beyonce's mom just confirmed Tiffany Haddish and common dating rumors?

Instagram

It all starts after the actress of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; He went to his Instagram account to wish his rumored rapper boyfriend a happy birthday along with a photo of them showing his painting.

Tiffany Haddish Y Common It has long been rumored that they are dating, but none of them has confirmed or denied the speculation. But it seems that Tina Knowles has revealed that the rumors are true through her recent comment.

It all started after Tiffany went to her Instagram account to wish her rumored rapper boyfriend a happy birthday. Along with a photo of them showing off their painting, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend @common! I love that you're willing to go on the @groupon adventures with me. #Paintandpour plus food."

In spite of "Girls Tour"The star referred to Common as her friend in the caption, Tina said otherwise. Jumping to the comment section of the post, the mother of Beyonce Knowles wrote: "Beautiful couple". He also left a red heart and a praying hands smileys.

Her comment naturally led people to believe that Tiffany and Common are really in a relationship. "Auntie, you're pouring tea," one replied to his comment. "Ms. Lawson out here spilling the tea unintentionally," another similar chimed in.

Meanwhile, Tiffany and Common remain silent about the dating rumors.

The rumors of their romance first emerged last year after he broke up with girlfriend Angela Rye. At the time, he was seen attending Tiffany's Black Mitzvah party in early December, and the two reportedly hung out in New York City on multiple occasions.

Last month, the rumored lovebirds were caught sitting side by side while watching the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago from the bench. In a photo circulating online, both Tiffany and Common both seemed to brighten up their favorite moment from one side. Some people also alleged that the rumored lovers seemed "booed like hell."