Beverly Hills closes all stores on Rodeo Drive; Closes bars and clubs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Beverly Hills ordered all "nonessential,quot; stores, including their retailers on the famous Rodeo Drive, to be closed Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the example of the city of Los Angeles, the Beverly Hills City Council ordered that all bars and clubs that do not serve food be closed immediately. Restaurants can only be open for takeout and delivery orders.

The city council ordinance calls for all retail businesses to be closed. They can only be opened to pick up, deliver or "certain transactions by appointment,quot;.

All cinemas, live entertainment venues, and gyms were also ordered closed.

Additionally, all elective medical and dental procedures must be postponed.

The new ordinance went into effect from 12 a.m. on Tuesday and will last indefinitely.

The cities of Santa Monica and Glendale adopted similar restrictions on Monday, as did the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for its 88 cities, as well as its unincorporated areas. L.A. County does not replace the stricter limitations adopted by any of its cities or communities.

There are now 94 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, including one death.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.