Beverley Mitchell on the moon due to pregnancy

Accessing her social media account to announce the happy news, the actress expresses her gratitude: "It was much more terrifying this time, but I just received a big check-up, so we feel lucky."

Actress Beverley Mitchell She is pregnant with her third child, nearly two years after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The former "7th Heaven" star, 39, shared the news on Instagram on St. Patrick's Day (March 17, 20), revealing that she and her husband, Michael Cameron, you feel very lucky.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!" she said as part of an advertisement paid for by the clearblue pregnancy kit.

Holding her positive stick on a photo, Mitchell added: "We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! I am so happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are indeed PREGNANT!"

"The road has not always been easy, but it is worth it! This time it has been much more terrifying, but I just received an excellent check-up, so we feel lucky (sic)!"

She added, "I'm not going to lie. I may have peed on a few sticks (trial) because I honestly couldn't believe it. But sure enough, they all said PREGNANT."

Beverley, who is already the mother of her son Hutton and daughter Kenzie, lost twins in 2018.

A "rainbow baby" is the term used for a child born after the loss of a baby from natural causes.