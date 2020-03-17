Beverley Mitchell is pregnant one year after sharing a miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Beverley Mitchell!
The 39-year-old actress is expecting a child with her husband. Michael Cameron. the Seventh sky Star shared the pregnancy announcement via Instagram on Tuesday.
"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!" She captioned the post, which showed her holding a pregnancy test. "We are pregnant with our rainbow baby."
Mitchell acknowledged that "the road has not always been easy,quot;, but that "it is worth it." And while he noted that this has been "more terrifying,quot;, he also stated that "he just received a great checkup, so we feel lucky."
Additionally, the celebrity thanked Clearblue, who sponsored the post.
"I am so grateful to @clearblue who made it so easy in those few minutes that seem like hours!" She continued. "I'm not going to lie. I may have peed on several sticks because I honestly couldn't believe it! But sure enough, they all said PREGNANT."
The happy news came just over a year after Mitchell shared that she suffered a miscarriage.
"A few months ago, Michael and I were delighted, we had found out that we were pregnant and, although we were surprised, we were excited," he wrote on his site. Growing Hollywood in November 2018. "It wasn't long before we started preparing for a life full of smaller people. And to our surprise, we found out they were twins! After our shock, acceptance and excitement came. A few weeks Later, our new dream of our growing family fell apart; we had a miscarriage. This was a shock. Honestly, my first instinct was to say that it was okay and, to be honest, I was trying to be. I thought it had to be For my family, for me. I had to jump on a plane and go to work surrounded by babies and children while still having an abortion. That was interesting. "
He also wrote about the decision to share his experience.
"I never really considered that I would abort because I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn't know much about miscarriages and I didn't know many people who had aborted, or so I think," he continued. "It wasn't until I started sharing our loss that I discovered that many people I knew shared the same scars. I was now part of a group, the hidden and unspoken group that wept their losses in the shadows. This was the most difficult part, suffering in silence. Every time he shared what we were going through, he made people uncomfortable, nobody knows what to say and, to be honest, there is nothing to say. Most of the people who share his story, we are not looking for anything, just the opportunity to share your story. It is by sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened, it is when you ignore it or pretend it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse. "
As she wrote, she began to heal over time, acknowledging that it took exactly that: time. He also expressed his gratitude for his "husband's rock,quot; and for his friends.
"We still have dreams of growing our family, but now more than ever, I look Kenzie, Huttonand Michael and they just feel full, "he added." If we are blessed with more children, they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am grateful, blessed and grateful. "
In March Mitchell wrote a separate post stating that he "had been fighting."
"I am physically fine, but my heart hurts and my mind is tired," he wrote at the time. "My husband is a saint and he has been very kind and supportive; he lets me feel what I need but he is there to pick up the pieces and hug me. I look at our two beautiful and I am incredibly grateful but in my heart, I know that we are not complete, I feel so strongly that there is another little soul waiting to join our family, and that's where I fight. Behind my smile, my heart hurts! "
Mitchell married Cameron in 2008. They welcomed their daughter Kenzie in 2013 and their son Hutton in 2015.
