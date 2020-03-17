Beverley Mitchell is pregnant one year after sharing a miscarriage

He also wrote about the decision to share his experience.

"I never really considered that I would abort because I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn't know much about miscarriages and I didn't know many people who had aborted, or so I think," he continued. "It wasn't until I started sharing our loss that I discovered that many people I knew shared the same scars. I was now part of a group, the hidden and unspoken group that wept their losses in the shadows. This was the most difficult part, suffering in silence. Every time he shared what we were going through, he made people uncomfortable, nobody knows what to say and, to be honest, there is nothing to say. Most of the people who share his story, we are not looking for anything, just the opportunity to share your story. It is by sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened, it is when you ignore it or pretend it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse. "

As she wrote, she began to heal over time, acknowledging that it took exactly that: time. He also expressed his gratitude for his "husband's rock,quot; and for his friends.

"We still have dreams of growing our family, but now more than ever, I look Kenzie, Huttonand Michael and they just feel full, "he added." If we are blessed with more children, they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am grateful, blessed and grateful. "

In March Mitchell wrote a separate post stating that he "had been fighting."

"I am physically fine, but my heart hurts and my mind is tired," he wrote at the time. "My husband is a saint and he has been very kind and supportive; he lets me feel what I need but he is there to pick up the pieces and hug me. I look at our two beautiful and I am incredibly grateful but in my heart, I know that we are not complete, I feel so strongly that there is another little soul waiting to join our family, and that's where I fight. Behind my smile, my heart hurts! "

Mitchell married Cameron in 2008. They welcomed their daughter Kenzie in 2013 and their son Hutton in 2015.