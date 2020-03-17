Bebe Rexha warns fans Coronavirus is not a joke after the death of an acquaintance

%MINIFYHTML8c3c64fb9f267b997264c12151472caf11% %MINIFYHTML8c3c64fb9f267b997264c12151472caf12%

Strongly advising others to stay indoors during the ongoing pandemic, the hit maker & # 39; Meant to Be & # 39; reveals that a friend of a friend just died at the age of 45 from COVID-19.

Baby Rexha mourns the death of a friend who lost her battle with the coronavirus.

The 30-year-old is urging fans to take seriously the guidelines conveyed by health experts and stay indoors during the ongoing pandemic to help prevent the spread of the disease, which claimed the life of her 45-year-old friend. years.

"This is NOT a Joke," the "Meant to Be" singer tweeted on Monday (March 16). "A friend of a friend just died of a crown at the age of 45. STAY WITHIN YOUR F ** KIN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC WORK. PLEASE."

He also urged government officials to "stop rent, mortgage and utility payments at least until the coronavirus is under control," adding: "Millions of Americans are concerned about keeping their jobs and their homes in instead of staying safe. "

At press time, there are 181,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 7,100 deaths recorded. The United States has more than 4,280 confirmed cases, with at least 74 deaths.

Bebe isn't the only A-lister urging fans to take coronavirus warnings seriously. Ariana Grande Y Taylor Swift They have also used social media to encourage their followers to isolate themselves and follow health guidelines to stay safe.