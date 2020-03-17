Bebe Rexha reveals that she knows someone who died at age 45 from COVID-19 – "It is not a joke,quot;

Pop star Bebe Rexha recently visited her Twitter account to warn fans about the COVID-19 virus, which killed someone close to her. As the world continues to introduce preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, Bebe urged her fans to acknowledge its severity.

The 30-year-old artist said on Twitter on Monday night that "it was not a joke." She revealed that a "friend of a friend,quot; passed away at age 45. She added, "Stay inside your shit house and do your civic duty, please."

Additionally, the 30-year-old artist asked the federal government to suspend typical bills paid by Americans, including utility payments, mortgage payments, and rent payments. The star also told fans to send him their cash app username so he could send money if necessary.

According to Rexha, there are many Americans right now who are concerned about losing their jobs and their homes. So far, the coronavirus is beginning to spread across the United States, with a few exceptions, such as West Virginia, which has reported no cases at this time.

This is not a joke. A friend of a friend just died of a crown at the age of 45. STAY INSIDE YOUR FUCKIN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC SERVICE. PLEASE. – Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 16, 2020

During a White House press conference today with members of the coronavirus task force, the president announced that there would be a stimulus package to counter the economic effects of the closure of US companies to combat the disease.

While steps are being taken to thwart the spread of COVID-19, not everyone is happy with the response, including Rachel Matthews. Today it was reported that Ms. Matthews tested positive for the influenza strain.

She revealed the news in her Instagram Stories and explained some of the symptoms she experienced over a seven-day period. The star also said that it was incredibly difficult to find proof.

Earlier this week, Idris Elba also announced that she was battling the coronavirus after taking a long journey. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, also tested positive for COVID-19, but were later released from the hospital after recovering.

Tom and Rita are currently quarantined for protecting other people.



