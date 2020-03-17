Beaumont Hospital Sets Up a Sidewalk Screening Process – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Hospitals in the metropolitan area are trying to increase their coronavirus detection capabilities.

Doctors at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak say they have established an evaluation process on the sidewalk.

Authorities say it is fast and will be used for those at risk.

The main problem with stopping further testing is a lack of resources.

Beaumont Hospital is one of many that have conducted hundreds of tests so far.

Doctors say that if you think you have similar symptoms or have been exposed, call your private doctor.

