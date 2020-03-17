Baseball fans preparing for a summer of fun just a couple of weeks ago now have no games to watch.

Given the CDC's recommendation against meetings of 50 or more over the next eight weeks, plus the need for teams to increase again with at least one shortened round of spring training, MLB opening day could be delayed in July. And, with minor league baseball also suspended, the June NCAA College World Series canceled, and the entire CHSAA baseball season in jeopardy, there are no baseball games in sight.

As baseball fans, we must hold on to the parts of the game that we leave in the midst of the need for social estrangement.

For me, that meant taking more time than usual to immerse myself in the game with my 4-year-old son on Sunday. We went out to the front yard and worked on his swing with his fat yellow bat. I got in contact with him and he was very happy to go back to smoking online with his father, or to hit the training balls in the front of our house. I gave him advice on his swing and he acted like he already knew better, like I always did with my father.

He was a father-son B.P. session that, even for an hour, was a gold replacement for the lack of baseball around us.

For those who do not have young children of ball players, I recommend playing with the dog. This particular baseball extension doesn't work well for me – my puppy's recovery average is around .129 and he tends to want to eat the leather off the ball rather than fetch it, but you'd be surprised how much a ball throws. Even for a canine in an empty park, it can help you reconnect with the game.

Well, kids, especially all the high school and youth players who don't have school or sports on their hands, if there ever was a time to work off the tee and really get into the thick of your swing, it's during a pandemic I'm sure Dad will be there to offer advice if you just listen.

Once your back is sore from so many hacks, head inside and settle in for a sports story. Famous documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is making his 10-part series "Baseball,quot; air free on PBS so that, as he put it, "we can participate in the national pastime together."

And, you can always pick up a baseball book to immerse yourself in the game.

It would start with the classic reveal, "Ball Four,quot; by Jim Bouton. And since we have a couple of months without games (at least), dive into the roots of the sport with John Thorn's "Baseball in the Garden of Eden,quot; or Edward Achorn's "Summer of Beer and Whiskey,quot;. I'm currently knee-deep in the latter, and it's a fantastic look at the rebirth of professional baseball in the early 1880s.

Fans like me have to keep the game in our veins somehow.