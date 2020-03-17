Baseball fans must hold on to what's left in the middle of the coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Baseball fans must hold on to what's left in the middle of the coronavirus

Baseball fans preparing for a summer of fun just a couple of weeks ago now have no games to watch.

%MINIFYHTMLbb324038f6ee0d3b1049b5b85e57ce8d11%%MINIFYHTMLbb324038f6ee0d3b1049b5b85e57ce8d12%

Given the CDC's recommendation against meetings of 50 or more over the next eight weeks, plus the need for teams to increase again with at least one shortened round of spring training, MLB opening day could be delayed in July. And, with minor league baseball also suspended, the June NCAA College World Series canceled, and the entire CHSAA baseball season in jeopardy, there are no baseball games in sight.

As baseball fans, we must hold on to the parts of the game that we leave in the midst of the need for social estrangement.

For me, that meant taking more time than usual to immerse myself in the game with my 4-year-old son on Sunday. We went out to the front yard and worked on his swing with his fat yellow bat. I got in contact with him and he was very happy to go back to smoking online with his father, or to hit the training balls in the front of our house. I gave him advice on his swing and he acted like he already knew better, like I always did with my father.

He was a father-son B.P. session that, even for an hour, was a gold replacement for the lack of baseball around us.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here