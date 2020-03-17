BAFTA Postpones TV Awards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Deadline

BAFTA has postponed its Television Craft Awards and Television Awards, making it the last major television event to succumb to the coronavirus crisis.

BAFTA said in a statement: "Following the latest government advice on the coronavirus (COVID-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for April 26 and 17, May, respectively, be postponed until later in the year. "

%MINIFYHTML2b9a9e4cfe48ae26a28440a3cd71400111% %MINIFYHTML2b9a9e4cfe48ae26a28440a3cd71400112%

"The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for next Thursday, March 26, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony. We are working with all of our partners to explore options for new dates and we hope to be in a position to confirm them in the coming weeks. "

The decision comes after the British government dramatically increased its coronavirus action plan, advising people not to attend mass gatherings and theaters. It also follows the Royal Television Society which chooses to hold its Program Awards behind closed doors on Tuesday night. The event will air live online, but there will be no winners in the room.