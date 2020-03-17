BAFTA postpones TV 2020 awards and announcement of coronavirus nominations

In a published statement, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts says it is exploring options for new dates in hopes of confirming them in the coming weeks.

BAFTA chiefs have postponed their Television Craft Awards and Television Awards due to the coronavirus crisis.

The events, scheduled for April 26 and May 17, respectively, will be postponed until later in the year.

The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for next week, March 26, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony.

"We are working with all of our partners to explore options for new dates and we hope to be in a position to confirm them in the coming weeks," the statement said.