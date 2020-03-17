Home Entertainment Azriel Clary releases video of her claim R. Kelly made her eat...

Azriel Clary releases video of her claim R. Kelly made her eat feces

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Earlier this month, an online video was leaked showing R. Kelly's alleged victim, Azriel Clary, revealing that the unfortunate singer had made her eat her own feces.

A follower asked her how she felt about it and she replied, "I don't support it," he wrote. "I also don't support someone who tapes and filters someone who unintentionally says the most humiliating and humiliating thing that should never be published just to sell a documentary."

