Azriel Clary releases video of her claim R. Kelly made her eat feces

Earlier this month, an online video was leaked showing R. Kelly's alleged victim, Azriel Clary, revealing that the unfortunate singer had made her eat her own feces.

A follower asked her how she felt about it and she replied, "I don't support it," he wrote. "I also don't support someone who tapes and filters someone who unintentionally says the most humiliating and humiliating thing that should never be published just to sell a documentary."

"He has a video of me, he made me make this video, actually, making a number 2 in a cup and then eating it out of a cup," Clary said in a clip of her that seemed to show her speaking. to a federal agent over the phone. A clip was also shown in her upcoming documentary trailer, of Kelly pleading and crying on the phone with her.

