Austrian Archduke Karl von Habsburg says his diagnosis of coronavirus is "bothersome"

Becoming the first member of world royalty to test positive for COVID-19, the 59-year-old Habsburg-Lorraine House chief initially thought he fell ill with the usual flu.

Up News Info –

Karl von Habsburg, the archduke of Austria, has become the first member of world royalty to test positive for coronavirus.

The 59-year-old man, who is the head of the Habsburg-Lorraine House, has been in quarantine since March 12, after falling ill with what he thought was the flu.

"It is annoying, but I am fine. It is not the black plague," royalty said during a satellite conversation with the Austrian television channel oe24. "I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend told me I had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, they also tested me."

He then praised the Austrian authorities, claiming that they "act with measure and objective".

Meanwhile, in the UK, Queen Elizabeth II is taking precautions, with representatives from Buckingham Palace announcing that she will be moving to Windsor Castle for the upcoming Easter holidays on March 19, a week earlier than planned, and already He will not attend large gatherings in the coming months, including the annual Holy Thursday service at the Chapel of St. George on April 9, which has been canceled.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles have also been affected by the virus, canceling their upcoming tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan from March 17-25.