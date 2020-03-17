Australian researchers say immune response to coronavirus was mapped | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML4e6a6ce53142abdf474b2cdc5a50475411% %MINIFYHTML4e6a6ce53142abdf474b2cdc5a50475412%

As scientists rush to develop a vaccine, researchers at Australia's Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity said they had taken an important step to understand the virus by mapping the immune responses of one of the country's first coronavirus patients.

By examining the blood results of an unidentified woman in her 40s, they found that people's immune systems respond to coronavirus in the same way that they normally fight the flu.

Plus:

The findings are an important step in the development of a vaccine and treatment, the country's health minister said Tuesday of the virus, which has more than 168,000 people worldwide and killed at least 6,610.

While the majority of those infected experience only mild symptoms, it is severe or critical in 20 percent of patients. The virus death rate is about 3.4 percent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The findings help scientists understand why some patients recover while others develop more serious respiratory problems, the researchers said.

"People can use our methods to understand immune responses in larger COVID-19 cohorts, and also understand what's missing in those with fatal results," said Katherine Kedzierska, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Melbourne, who participated in the investigation.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Accurate prediction

When the researchers monitored the Australian patient's immune response, they were able to accurately predict when she would recover.

Investigators did not name the patient, but said she was an Australian citizen who was evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Health Minister Greg Hunt described the development as "world leader,quot; and a significant development in disease research.

"It's about speeding up the vaccine by identifying which candidates are most likely to be successful," Hunt told reporters. "It's also about accelerating potential therapies and treatments for patients who already have coronaviruses."

At least a dozen drug manufacturers worldwide are working on vaccines or antiviral and other treatments for the rapidly spreading contagion.

But investment costs for the vaccines could reach $ 800 million in a process that, even if accelerated, will likely take more than a year to approval, according to executives from companies involved in the effort.