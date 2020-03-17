Austin Joins Big Texas Cities in Bars, Limiting Restaurants – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Austin joins other major Texas cities in closing dining bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Mark Escott, director of the Austin-Travis County Health Authority, also announced that public meetings in the Texas capital are now limited to 10 people.

That is more restrictive than similar measures taken in Dallas, where officials have ordered that public meetings not exceed 50 people.

Governor Greg Abbott also says he was "deeply saddened,quot; to learn of the first Texas death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Authorities say the man was over 90 years old.

Abbott also activated the Texas National Guard on Tuesday so they can assist with response efforts for COVID-19.

"By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring that Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," he said. "I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and I want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to ensure that the Texas National Guard has the ability to serve anywhere moment,quot;. where they are most needed. "