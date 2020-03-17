Aurora police officer cited for alleged DUI after crashing into tree

%MINIFYHTMLd02f3c6a553e2de82b79f3da7e01787e11% %MINIFYHTMLd02f3c6a553e2de82b79f3da7e01787e12%

An Aurora police officer was subpoenaed early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving drunk and hitting a tree in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Officer Jaired Dozier was injured in the accident and was transported to a hospital, according to a Colorado Springs police document. A doorbell camera captured Dozier's car at a speed of 1:23 a.m. before colliding head-on into the head of a tree.

Colorado Springs Police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said there is no arrest photo of Dozier because he was not booked into jail. Sokolik said he did not know what Dozier's blood alcohol content was at the time of the accident. Sokolik said Dozier told the officers that he, too, was a police officer.

"He let us know he's an Aurora officer," said Sokolik.

Dozier was hired by the Aurora Police Department in February 2019 and has been placed on restricted service as a result of the summons, Aurora police spokesman Matthew Longshore said. Dozier was not on duty at the time of the incident and an internal affairs investigation has begun, Longshore said.

The DUI arrest follows a month-long controversy surrounding the way Aurora police handled the case of an officer who found himself drunk in his car while on duty. The officer, Nate Meier, never faced criminal charges in the case because the Aurora police never investigated the incident as a crime. Meier was demoted and suspended, but kept his job.

Another Aurora police officer, Annette Brook, pleaded guilty in January to DUI and was sentenced to house arrest and parole.