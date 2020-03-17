Home Local News Aurora police officer cited for alleged DUI after crashing into tree

Matilda Coleman
An Aurora police officer was subpoenaed early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving drunk and hitting a tree in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Officer Jaired Dozier was injured in the accident and was transported to a hospital, according to a Colorado Springs police document. A doorbell camera captured Dozier's car at a speed of 1:23 a.m. before colliding head-on into the head of a tree.

Colorado Springs Police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said there is no arrest photo of Dozier because he was not booked into jail. Sokolik said he did not know what Dozier's blood alcohol content was at the time of the accident. Sokolik said Dozier told the officers that he, too, was a police officer.

"He let us know he's an Aurora officer," said Sokolik.

