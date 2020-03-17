At Home Edition & # 39; premieres tonight – Deadline

Jimmy Fallon brings a mini version of Tonight's show to fans of their home as the show is still awaiting production due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition It will debut tonight on the show's official YouTube channel.

Filmed by Fallon's wife, tonight's episode will feature Fallon's children as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an original song about being locked up.

Going forward, the special 10-minute episodes will air throughout the week and feature a short monologue, a mix of celebrity guests to be joined via Zoom, and more. Additionally, Fallon will highlight a different charity each night in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time, beginning tonight with Feeding America, which is committed to serving communities and people facing hunger in the United States during the pandemic. of COVID-19.



The Late Show Host Stephen Colbert also did his part for social estrangement, bringing some of his late night show to fans on Monday night amid the closure of coronavirus production with a surprise monologue from his bathtub.