As the virus shuts down cities in Europe, pollution falls

SEDAN – The Earth observation satellites of the European Union space agency have detected a significant reduction in the polluting nitrogen dioxide, a by-product of diesel engine use and other human activities, in northern Italy, as the advance COVID-19 has led to drastic measures shortening ordinary life.

The agency's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service reported Tuesday that with "abrupt changes in activity levels,quot; in northern Italy, a "downward trend,quot; of nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, has followed in recent years. four to five weeks.

Until now, Italy has been the country most affected in Europe by the new coronavirus, and the government has implemented a total blockade, encouraging its 62 million people to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.

Similar drops of pollutants were detected in China after the government implemented widespread closures to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

NO2 is a short-lived pollutant, which remains in the atmosphere generally less than a day before being deposited or reacting with other gases, meaning it remains fairly close to where it was emitted, the agency said.

Most emissions are generated by human activities such as traffic, energy production, residential heating, and industry.

"It is quite remarkable that a signal of decreased activity levels can be detected," said Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service. "This shows the scope of the measures taken by Italy."

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.