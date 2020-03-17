As COVID-19 repressions in Europe grow, human rights groups demand caution | Coronavirus pandemic news

London, United Kingdom – As COVID-19 expands, an increasing number of countries declare unprecedented border closures and restrictions on the free movement of their citizens, and European governments introduce unprecedented measures in peacetime.

Almost 200,000 people have contracted the infection worldwide. Of these, more than 7,000 have died, and almost 80,000 recovered.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the European Union agreed to close the bloc's borders for 30 days. It would be the responsibility of European countries to implement the closure of their borders to citizens of third countries, said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The 445 million citizens and residents of the EU now live under some degree of movement restrictions.

On Tuesday, France became the last European country after Italy and Spain to start a 15-day shutdown, deploying 100,000 police officers and establishing checkpoints across the country.

If they carry the proper documentation, citizens can buy groceries and other necessities, and for health or work reasons, where this cannot be done from home.

But those who break the rules risk a fine of 135 euros ($ 150). France has reported more than 6,000 cases of coronavirus and almost 150 deaths.

Italy, now the worst affected country after China with more than 2,000 deaths concentrated in the northern regions, last week imposed a total blockade, closing all bars and shops, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies.

Schools, offices and all non-essential services have been closed. If the police stop them, residents must submit a self-declaration form that justifies a reason to be out and confirms that they do not have the virus.

If found lying, they could face a fine of 206 euros ($ 226) and up to three months in prison.

UN human rights experts called on states to act with caution, warning of the misuse of the invoked emergency powers.

"The danger is that states, particularly undemocratic or less open societies, would seize the opportunity of the health emergency to crack down on particular minority groups, or individuals or groups that they consider to be highly problematic," said Fionnuala Ni Aolain, The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the fight against terrorism, told Al Jazeera.

"We need to make sure that when the emergency ends, states go back to normal and don't continue to use these powers in a way that they weren't meant to do," he said, adding that emergency powers were introduced after 9/11 and they are still in force after 20 years and constitute an undesirable precedent.

"States could find, as we often see in counter-terrorism space, that extensive powers are very comfortable and give them much more leeway than they normally have. The key point is that leeway. should not be used indefinitely. "

Spain declared a state of emergency on Saturday and imposed a national blockade for more than two weeks to stop the spread of the virus from its local epicenter in Madrid.

The Spanish authorities have already said they hope to renew the measures. Almost 500 people died after contracting the virus in Spain, the second most affected European country.

The spanish government unfolded More than 1,000 army personnel in 14 cities to help police enforce the blockade. According to Reuters, 199 people were fined and one person was arrested until Monday for violating the rules.

Italian police carry out checks after new restrictions come into effect amid emergency coronavirus blockade in Rome (Angelo Carconi / EPA-EFE)

"The general rule is that the restrictions on rights, as we are seeing at the moment, are legitimate and permissible, if they are legal, to fulfill a legitimate objective, and if they are imposed for the shortest time and proportional to the objective,quot;, Judith Sunderland, associate director of the Europe and Central Asia division of Human Rights Watch, told Al Jazeera.

"The big question is how governments mitigate the worst impact of these measures, particularly on the most vulnerable in our society."

UK-based rights group Liberty called for more transparency from the UK government, which critics say is not acting so drastically as to contain the virus.

However, in recent days, the United Kingdom has intensified its rhetoric and has strongly called for stricter measures and closings of social distancing.

In accordance with coronavirus health protection regulations published By the government last month, failure to comply with self-isolation rules can be punished with a fine of up to 1,000 pounds ($ 1,200), and anyone suspected of being ill and found outside can be temporarily detained.

"We need the government to offer solutions that build resilience, support vulnerable people and protect communities: Criminalization and excessive vigilance should not be the answer," said Liberty Director Martha Spurrier.

"Any new guidance and legislation issued in the coming weeks and months must be proportionate and time-limited and must have fair and equal access to care at its heart."