Arlington woman charged with murder for shooting husband's death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington woman is in jail charged with the murder of her husband after police said she called to report that she had been shot.

When officers arrived at the 7900 block of Corona Court just after 8:00 a.m. Monday, they found the man shot inside the house.

The suspect, identified as Wendy Behnke, 45, remained at the scene and was detained by agents for questioning.

Detectives believe there was a domestic disturbance that involved the suspect and victim prior to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.