Arlington Nursing Home Resident Dies of Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in North Texas on Tuesday.

Tarrant County Public Health said an older adult who died Sunday, March 15 tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The person was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

Information about the person's residence is disclosed because the center provides accommodation to retired and elderly people who are more vulnerable to the effects of serious illness.

Tarrant County Public Health said the teams will work closely with the administration of the Retirement Center to evaluate other residents and staff.

Tarrant County is investigating the possible source of the infection and determines who the patient may have contacted while ill, so that any close contact can be properly isolated, symptoms monitored and analyzed as necessary, the agency said in a release. press release on Tuesday night.

"On behalf of Tarrant County Public Health, I want to extend our condolences to this person's family," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. The United States now has more than 4,600 reported cases of COVID-19.

"We want Tarrant County residents to continue to consider basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses," said Taneja.

These include:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you experience shortness of breath or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

The City of Arlington Public Health Authority is working closely with Tarrant County as well as state and federal health authorities to monitor and respond to this evolving situation.

"We are taking proactive steps and using all available resources to help protect public health and prevent the spread of this disease in our community," said Dr. Cynthia A. Simmons, Arlington public health authority.

COVID-19 has now spread to more than 100 countries.