Ariana Grande fan arrested for meddling in her home to send a love letter

The fan has been booked for felony intrusion and felony offenses after bypassing security measures to get to the front door of the 'God Is a Woman' singer's home.

A Ariana Grande Fan was arrested on Monday night (March 16, 20) after arriving at the singer's home in Los Angeles with a love note for her and directions to her home.

According to TMZ.com, the man in his 20s knocked on the door of Ariana's property around 2 p.m. Saturday (March 14, 20) and shamelessly asked for the star.

While the property manager who answered the door told him that the "God is a woman" killer was not home, they called the police, after they were allegedly not sure how the man ignored the measures. security to get to the front door.

Upon arrival, officers found the man near the house and discovered directions to Ariana's property and a love note for her on his person. When he was arrested, the intruder allegedly spat on one of the police officers, which led to his being booked for misdemeanors and felony assault.

It is not the first time that Ariana has had to deal with unwanted attention from a fan. In 2016, Massachusetts man Timothy J. Normandin pleaded guilty to harassing the singer, after persistently trying to connect with her to profess his love since 2014.

He was paroled for three years, ordered to continue mental health counseling and told to stay away and to have no contact with Ariana or any of her associates or family.